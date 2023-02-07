Nineteenth Century ‘Great Show’ Poster Goes Large At Freedom Auction Company - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. — Adam Forepaugh’s Great Show poster, an 1883 one-sheet by Strobridge Litho Co., turned in a solid performance at Freedom Auction Company’s online auction of circus posters on February 5. Boasting a show that was “largest in the world,” with “museum, menagerie, triple circus and Roman hippodrome,” the scarce poster featuring the agents in Africa and the transport and feeding of animals sold for $6,560, including buyer’s premium. Professionally conserved on linen, the poster measured 29½ by 38 inches. It was one of more than 850 posters presented in the firm’s winter 2023 installment of circus memorabilia, which offered a diverse collection of fresh-to-market material that came from abandoned storage lockers, forgotten closets and cross-country journeys. More highlights will be discussed in a follow-up review.