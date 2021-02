STURBRIDGE, MASS. – A Nineteenth Century copper cow weathervane was at the apex of D.L. Straight Auctioneers’ February 6 auction of Americana and folk art, rising to $7,500. With applied zinc horns, flattened full body form, the weathervane made by Cushing and White of Waltham, Mass., featured fabulous verdigris surfaces and was in excellent condition, with the expected minor imperfections and old bullet hole repairs. Mounted on museum stand and measuring 25 by 15 inches, a nearly identical bull example is illustrated in Miller’s The Art of the Weathervane, page 130. There were more than 500 lots of choice Americana and folk art crossing the block in this sale and a full review will follow.