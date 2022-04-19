Nineteenth And Twentieth Century Photography Headlines At Swann

NEW YORK CITY — Swann Auction Galleries conducted a fine photography sale on April 14 that featured some of the greatest names of the past 200 years. A “Monolith” silver print from Yosemite National Park by Ansel Adams (1902-1984) was the auction’s top lot at $39,000. The seminal Portfolio I of The North American Indian by Edward S. Curtis (1868-1952) was the sale’s most anticipated item, and sold over estimate for $33,800. Other works by Horst P. Horst, Berenice Abbott and Gordon Parks also outperformed their estimates. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive review to follow.