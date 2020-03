MANCHESTER, N.H. – In full nickel-plated finish, a Winchester model 1873 deluxe rifle shot true when it sold at Amoskeag Auction Company’s March 28-29 sale for $28,750. The 38-caliber rifle with octagonal barrel featured a black walnut stock and grip. It came with a factory letter that said it was received and shipped from the warehouse on December 20, 1888.

“Full nickel-plated deluxe Winchester rifles are exceedingly rare in any condition,” the auction house wrote. “This rifle remains in wonderful original condition making it a remarkable rifle. A truly investment-quality Winchester.”

