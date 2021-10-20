New Zealand Landscape Highlights Clars Fall Sale

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Paintings were a strong category in Clars Auction Gallery’s October 16-17 sale, with “Wakapapa River” by New Zealand painter Peter McIntyre (1910-1995), which sold for $16,510. In “Whakapapa River,” McIntyre returned to a familiar landscape with a slightly altered perspective and richer, darker hues reflective of the seasonal shift compared to his other renderings of the subject while still embodying the characteristics of McIntyre’s style. A representative for the auction house said that the provenance had been a draw for buyers as well: it was painted by McIntyre for a private collector in San Francisco, who had been the sole owner of the painting. Measuring 24¾ by 28 inches in its parcel-gilt frame, the oil on canvas landscape had been estimated at $10/15,000.

A more extensive sale recap will follow in a later issue.