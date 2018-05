NEW YORK CITY — The Spring evening sales, when Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillip’s offer their blue-chip lots in the categories of Impressionism, Modern, Post-War and Contemporary have concluded. The top-selling lot came at Sotheby’s on May 14, when Amedeo Modigliani’s “Nu couche (sur le cote gauche)” brought slightly more than $159 million, the highest price achieved for any lot in Sotheby’s history. The highest total in the same category at Christie’s was $85 million, realized by Kazimir Malevich’s “Suprematist Composition” on May 15. A few days later, the season’s top-selling honor for post-war and contemporary work went to Christie’s, where Francis Bacon’s “Study for Portrait” brought $49.8 million on May17. The total was closely followed by Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Flexible,” which Phillip’s sold on May 17 for $45.3 million. The top lot of Sotheby’s May 16 Post-war and contemporary evening sale was $34 million, achieved for one of Jackson Pollock’s iconic drip paintings, “Number 32, 1949.”

