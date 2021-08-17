New York International Antiquarian Book Fair Announces Cancellation

NEW YORK CITY – The New York International Antiquarian Book Fair (NYIABF) – officially sanctioned by Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America (ABAA) and International League of Antiquarian Booksellers (ILAB) and produced by Sanford L. Smith + Associates – regrets to announce that the fair, set for September at the Park Avenue Armory, has been cancelled due to growing concerns of Covid-19 and the Delta variant.

Originally set for September 9-12, the NYIABF is known for a robust, international roster of exhibitors. This year, many of the fair’s European dealers were not able to join due to the United States travel ban and, more recently, the fair received cancellations from a significant number of American booksellers and was left with no choice but to cancel.

“We, like you, are disappointed that the fair cannot go on, but for everyone’s safety – our exhibitors, staff and public – we have made the difficult decision to cancel,” says Sanford Smith. “The Delta variant of Covid-19 has become a concern and the U.S. travel ban made it difficult, if not impossible, for more than half of the exhibitors to join us. This decision was not made lightly.”

NYIABF has chosen new dates for the fair, tentatively taking place April 2022. The exact dates have not yet been confirmed by the Park Avenue Armory, and an update will be provided as soon as the dates are fixed.

For additional information, www.nyantiquarianbookfair.com.