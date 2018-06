NEW YORK CITY — Christie’s sale of design on June 20 totaled $8,308,875 with 95 percent sold by lot and 98 percent sold by value. There was active participation across all sales channels and registered bidders from Asia, the Americas, Europe and United Kingdom.

The top lots of the sale were Pierre Chareau’s (1883-1950) “Religieuse” floor lamp, Model SN31, circa 1923, which sold for $2,172,500, establishing a new auction record for the designer and the top lot in a design auction this season; and Eileen Gray’s (1879-1976) “Transat” chair from 1927-30, which sold for $1,596,500, setting a world auction record for a “Transat” chair.

Earlier this spring, Christie’s New York design department set the top price for a lot of design offered for the season with François-Xavier Lalanne (1927-2008), the Mayersdorff Bar, which realized $4,572,500 in the postwar and contemporary art evening sale on May 17.

Prices are given with buyer’s premium, as reported by the auction house. For information,.212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.