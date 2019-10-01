NEW YORK CITY — The New York City Jewelry & Watch Show (NYCJAWS) returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea for its fifth edition October 25-28. More than 100 dealers will showcase an extravagant array of antique and estate jewelry, vintage pieces, modern collections and fine watches. The show is planned to coincide with multiple collector events in New York and will offer both jewelry retailers and the general public the opportunity to purchase from many of the industry’s most respected jewelry and watch dealers.

The New York City Jewelry & Watch Show is one of the Palm Beach Show Group’s events that boast a vibrant retail and trade component in which the public can shop impressive collections alongside members of the trade industry, all in search of one-of-a-kind treasures. Industry trade professionals who register for a trade badge have the opportunity to access the sales floor early with merchandise for dealer to dealer trading before the public.

A stunning array of Victorian, Art Deco, Edwardian and Contemporary collections will be displayed by more than 100 exhibitors comprising of jewelry brands, wholesalers, retailers, as well as diamond and gemstone suppliers throughout the four-day event. The show will present the finest dealers from around the world, showcasing their one-of-a-kind pieces and offerings from some of the most renowned exhibitors.

“The Palm Beach Show Group aims to facilitate a dynamic and multipurpose platform for dealers within the jewelry industry by producing and promoting the New York City Jewelry & Watch Show to both retail buyers and members of the trade. This show sets itself apart from other events in the market giving it an edge, making it a clear choice for exhibitors when choosing which events to participate in,” said Scott Diament, Palm Beach Show Group president and chief executive officer.

Admission to the show is $20. The show opens at 11 am every day and continues until 7 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and until 4 pm on Monday.

The Metropolitan Pavilion is at 125 West 18th Street. For additional information, 561-822-5440 or www.nycjaws.com.