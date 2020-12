NEW YORK CITY – The New York Ceramics Fair, always a bright star in the constellation of events during Antiques Week in January will be absent from Bohemian Hall.

“Unfortunately, it has not been possible to hold the fair in January 2021 or indeed to hold an online version of the event,” said co-organizer and Polka Dot Antiques owner Robert Walker. “It was felt, among the group, that the best course would be to miss 2021 and come back in 2022, hopefully even bigger and better.

“You will, however, find that new items will be posted on the various social media sites, such as Facebook and Instagram, throughout January and the rest of the year,” said Walker.

“Let’s hope we can all have a much more open, productive and enjoyable 2021 than the year we have just had. We will miss meeting you and chatting about pots and ceramic related things, always one of the highlights of the calendar for us.”

For more information, www.nyceramicsfair.com.