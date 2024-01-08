New Year’s Becomes Dog Day Afternoon For Treasureseeker Auctions

PASADENA, CALIF. — Arf! How much is that doggy in the gilt frame? asked bidders at Treasureseeker Auction’s New Year’s Day Sale on January 1. A wonderful late Nineteenth Century oil on board portrait of a dog with red collar signed Chardin, upper left, attributed to French artist Paul Louis Leger Chardin (1833-1918) realized $7,040, including premium. It was mounted in its 15 by 13-inch original gilt frame. Condition was deemed very good, as was certainly the portrait’s subject. More highlights of this sale that bridged Art Deco to Art Nouveau and then some to come later.