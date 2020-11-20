New Record For A Print By Louis Lozowick At Swann

NEW YORK CITY – Swann Galleries’ November 12 sale of Old Master Through Modern Prints brought in “a strong turnout of new buyers, and bidding was aggressive for modern American prints and many other exceptional prices for Old Masters and modern European graphics,” said Todd Weyman, the house’s specialist for the sale.

The auction was led by the record-setting “New York,” a scarce 1925 lithograph by Louis Lozowick. Only three impressions of the work had been seen at auction in the past 30 years, leading to an auction record for any print by the artist at $81,250. The previous record for Lozowick was set by Swann in 2014 when “Traffic,” 1930, sold for $42,500.

