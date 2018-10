MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. — Jefferey S. Evans & Associates has new bragging rights for an auction record for a piece of Early American Pattern Glass. A major highlight in the firm’s September 29 glass auction was this early thumbprint bowl on high foot covered compote, which handily trounced its $5/8,000 estimate to score a new record auction price of $35,100. The colorless lead glass bowl features a 32-scallop rim above seven rows of thumbprints, raised on a 12-flute double-step hollow standard and a 24-scallop circular foot with a single row of 24 thumbprints underneath. “One of only four of the largest size known, this example is the best condition of the four,” said Jeff Evans.

Sold on the phone to a Texas private collector, the Bakewell, Pears & Co, Pittsburgh, Penn., piece is from the third quarter of the Nineteenth Century and stands 20 inches high with a 11-inch diameter rim and 7½-inch foot.

Watch for a full review in an upcoming issue.