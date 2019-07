Review and Photos by Greg Smith

SOUTH SALEM, N.Y. – It is a time-honored tradition to celebrate all-things-American on the Fourth of July, whether that is fireworks, barbecue food or apple pie, in no particular order. But hundreds of folks make room for another custom on Independence Day, a tradition 27 years running at the Stevens United Methodist Church, where more than 50 dealers set up to present Antiques and Artisans in the Church Yard. So back to that tradition: what’s more American than apple pie? How about actual Americana and a pancake breakfast.

Show manager Debbie Turi picked up the reigns this year from the show’s former promoter Frank Gaglio of Barnstar Productions. And with her came some new faces.

More than 20 new dealers were fresh to the field this year, according to Turi. And brand new to the lineup were artisans, a genre of makers/dealers which were outside the show’s focus in the past. Turi, who also manages the Antiques & Artisan Fair at Lasdon Park in nearby Katonah in June, said the church liked that concept and wanted to introduce it to their event. The layout of the field also changed slightly from earlier iterations, with Turi saying that she wanted to provide a more full feeling and to give the dealers a little more space.

Visitors to the show were met with a display of American, European and Asian antiques, folk art, antique toys, carpets, fine art, jewelry, silver, vintage wares, prints, photography, ceramics and glass; and artisan-produced crafts that included pottery, woodturned objects and jewelry.

Pastor Mike Barry, who oversees the event on behalf of the church, said, “Something like this is very important for us and for the community.” Pastor Mike will be departing the church this year but said the incoming pastor plans to carry the event forward.

Proceeds from the pancake breakfast and all admission go towards the mission of the Stevens United Methodist Church.

“The show went very well,” Turi said, following the event. “It was the biggest gate the church has had in years. They are very happy and most dealers did well to good. People did business. Lots of good energy on the field and it felt very positive.”

The show plans to return again next year at the same time and place. For more information, www.dturiantiqueshows.com or 973-464-9793.