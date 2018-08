Review And Photos By Tom O’Hara

NEW LONDON, N.H. – For the first time, Goosefare Promotions managed the 51st annual New London Antiques Show on Saturday, July 28, hosting a long list of exhibitors from the Northeast and many hundreds of shoppers; previously, the show was run entirely by volunteers. A short affair, from early morning until four o’clock in the afternoon, there was a large and appreciative audience on this college town’s green where the show was set up, with good weather assisting all day.

From Damariscotta, Maine, Iron Renaissance was selling antique outdoor furniture and accessories, and were busy with customers from the moment the show opened. The collection on view included an early Twentieth Century wicker ensemble of sofa and two chairs, several garden planters and outdoor iron furniture.

The father and son team of Jeff and Murray Wigsten from nearby Ware, Mass., find merchandise in the area as well as on Jeff’s frequent trips to England. For this weekend the team was selling a large collection of cast stone garden ornaments and planters.

As this show allows only early morning set up, many of the dealers focus on bringing easy-to-handle, small antiques. Kathy Zink, Ashby, Mass., had showcases filled with little pieces of silver and stayed busy explaining what each piece was and negotiating the final price. Art Bennett, Waitsfield, Vt., filled his tables with Eighteenth Century English silver, including sterling, coin and Old Sheffield plate. Susan Lotz, Windsor, Conn., offered a collection of early silver necklaces and religious jewelry; and Donna Grant of Grantiques, from Winchester, Mass., sold silver that included an assortment of Victorian and Edwardian hollowware.

But some dealers brought furniture too. Lincolnville, Maine, dealer Martin Ferrick was showing Eighteenth Century American furniture, including a well-made cherry stand with inlays. Susan Azodi, Newbury, N.H., had a large assortment of late Nineteenth Century furniture, including a large rolltop desk, in excellent condition, with full tambour. Painted furniture was Pam Peters’ principal paraphernalia. Trading as 5 Corners Antiques, Essex Junction, Vt., where she has a shop, her inventory features Nineteenth Century cottage furniture-all mostly in its original surface, peeling to some degree as age warranted and selling well.

Michael Weinberg, representing West Pelham Antiques, Pelham, Mass., was selling Eighteenth Century earthenware. His collection included a lovely miniature piece of Staffordshire-an infant in a cradle, which is usually considered a christening present-in excellent condition.

Kay Baker, Amherst, Mass., offered naturalist prints along with small household items from 200 years ago.

The New London Garden Club members had their own display in one of the tents. It was made up of donations and featured great variety from Staffordshire to Carnival glass, some furniture and silver and even some rugs. Sales were good, the garden club members said, and they were quick to point out that the money raised is used to fund the club’s charities and maintain the town gardens.

Goosefare Promotions will manage the show again next year. The traditional date of the show is the fourth Saturday of July, which will be July 27.

For additional information, www.goosefareantiques.com or 800-641-6908.