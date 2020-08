Hand Crafted In New Hampshire: Dealers & Shoppers Easily Navigate NHADA’s Bespoke Online Show

ONLINE – Several dealers sold to the virtual walls. Granted the “walls” were only 20 items deep in most cases, but the overall consensus from the 43 antiques, fine art and collectibles dealers participating in the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association’s (NHADA) exclusively online show August 6-8 was that it was good looking, easy to populate and navigate and – most important – easy to communicate with shoppers… [Read More]



Antiques In Manchester Connects

ONLINE – Perhaps next August when you visit the Sullivan Ice Arena for Antiques in Manchester: The Collectors Fair, leave your partner in line and walk up the bleachers until you hit the mezzanine that overlooks the show floor. There are, of course, other shows in other venues where you can witness this vista, but I’m not sure there are any as kaleidoscopic or, indeed, macroscopic as this one. From that vantage, assuming the gate has opened now and your partner abandoned you without hesitation, you bear witness to a great experiment in desire: the collector in their natural habitat, navigating a human-sized maze as they alternate between a brisk rush and a careful study, while 600 others are doing the same. It could be an illustration in a Where’s Waldo? book. The action is backdropped by the varied wallpapers in the dealers’ booths, so many of them in bright and distinctive colors – a tell of their curatorial flair and their unique eye used to acquire and present the objects on the show floor… [Read More]



MidWeek Builds On Ruby Lane Online Partnership

ONLINE – The 26th Anniversary – and inaugural online edition – of the MidWeek Antiques Fair took place on the Ruby Lane platform from 8 am on Wednesday, August 5 to midnight on Friday, August 7. Forty-three dealers presented more than 1,700 items in total. According to Barn Star Productions president and show promoter Frank Gaglio, the online event received about 61,000-page views and about 40 to 50 items were sold during the course of the show. Gaglio had opened the show up to Ruby Lane members and a few of the dealers were new to MidWeek… [Read More]