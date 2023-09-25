New England Auctions’ Sander & Noble Collections

NORTH BRANFORD, CONN. — On September 21, Fred Giampietro and New England Auctions presented more than 200 lots from the collection of Lincoln and Jean Sander, and pewter from the Noble collection, along with Americana from local estates and collections. One of the highlights of the nearly 450-lot sale, which achieved an overall total of $504,000, was an early painted ball-foot two-drawer blanket chest from the Sander collection that sold for $8,750. Dated to circa 1720 and retaining its original red paint, the chest had been discovered in Fairfield, Conn., in the 1940s by Connecticut dealer Mary Allis. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for a more extensive sale recap in a forthcoming issue.