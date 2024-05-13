New England Auctions Nets $530,000 In Garden & Interior Design

BRANFORD, CONN. — On May 9-10, Fred Giampietro and New England Auctions presented two auctions: 440 lots in an Interior & International Design Collection sale, then an additional 324 lots from The Elemental Garden Collection. Of the 764 lots that crossed Giampietro’s block, more than 95 percent found new homes with an accumulated total of $530,000. The top price of either sale — $7,500 including buyer’s premium — was achieved by a pair of melon-form gadrooned cast iron urns, signed on their bases “Fonderies du Val d’Osne, 50 Bd Voltaire Paris,” on cast iron plinths by J.L. Mott. Dated circa 1870, the pair stood approximately 60 inches tall and was described as being in excellent antique condition. An upcoming issue will feature more highlights from both sales.