New England Auctions’ Needlework Shoppe Sign Trades High

BRANFORD, CONN. — A double-sided trade sign, advertising the Needlework Shoppe of Alice Robat that specialized in decorative linens and laces and underwear made to order, was the top lot in New England Auctions’ Americana, Historical and Native American auction on February 13. Dated to circa 1920 and measuring 25 by 38½ inches, the sign rose to $18,750 including buyer’s premium from an $800-$1,200 estimate. It was one of several strong results in the 324-lot sale that was nearly 100 percent sold and achieved a total of $405,000; watch this space for a more extensive review.