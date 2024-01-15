New England Auctions Gets $150,000 For Brewster Portrait

Published: January 15, 2024
BRANFORD, CONN. — Very few items were passed in Fred Giampietro’s New England Auctions’ January 10-11 sale, in which folk art was especially strong. The top price of the auction was a John Brewster portrait of a young girl, which made $150,000. Weathervanes from the Ron and Penny Dionne collection included a large Indian archer which sold for $68,750 and a gameboard from the same collection sold for $22,500. There were more than 40 samplers, numerous Nineteenth Century paintings, painted and formal furniture, midcentury furniture and accessories, contemporary carvings by Frank Finney and others, along with much more. A full report will follow.
