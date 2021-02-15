Nevelson’s ‘Moon Zag III’ Rises Over Barridoff Fine Art Auction

SOUTH PORTLAND, MAINE – Louise Nevelson’s (American, 1899-1988) “Moon Zag III,” a 1984 wooden sculpture painted black, 56 by 79 by 23½ inches, topped Barridoff Galleries February 13 winter fine art auction, pulling in $122,000 including buyer’s premium, selling to a private collector in Berlin, Germany. Nevelson is known for her monumental, monochromatic, wooden wall pieces and outdoor sculptures. Born in the Poltava Governorate of the Russian Empire, she emigrated with her family to the United States in the early Twentieth Century. “Moon Zag III” comes from a single owner who had possessed it for almost 40 years. With accompanying labels verso, the assemblage had been shown at Pace in 1984 and was purchased by an owner from Hokin Gallery in Florida, as attested by a copy of the original receipt from 1986 from Hokin Gallery that was included with lot. There were nearly 200 lots crossing the block in this sale. A more extensive recap will follow.