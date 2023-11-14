Neoclassical Urn Tops Niall Smith’s Collection At Stair

HUDSON, N.Y. — As one would expect, the November 8 sale of the collection of Niall Smith by Stair Auctions was met with high competition and distinguished taste. Among the offerings in Smith’s personal collection were pieces of Attic and Etruscan style pottery, Japanese bronzes, Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century prints and drawings, as well as Neoclassical works and Biedermeier furniture, which Smith was best known for. With each bid being a testament to Smith’s reverence in the field, the auction was officially marked a white glove sale after all 201 lots were sold. The highest selling lot of the day was a Neoclassical-style painted two-handle urn. Decorated with a classical frieze and measuring 32 inches tall by 15½ inches wide, this ceramic urn brought $10,240, including buyer’s premium. A full review of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.