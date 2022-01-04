Nemethy Landscape Leads Copake Into New Year

COPAKE, N.Y. — Copake Auction’s 42nd Annual New Year’s Day auction of 745 lots, which was held online, was led by a nighttime landscape with a lake and figures that had been attributed to Albert Nemethy, Sr (American/Hungarian, 1920-1998). The oil on canvas landscape, which measured 40 by 68 inches, excluding its giltwood frame, had been estimated at $500/700, but bidder interest pushed it to close at $17,700.

Watch for a more extensive review in a future issue.