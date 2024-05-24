Nelson-Atkins’ Monet Painting Sells For $21.6 Million

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City has announced that the Claude Monet painting, “Mill at Limetz” (1888), was sold at auction at Christie’s in New York City on May 16 for $21,685,000, including buyer’s premium. The painting was a partial gift to the museum in 1986 by Ethel B. Atha, and the decision to sell the painting was made following the death in September 2023 of her daughter, Ethelyn Atha Chase, who held a life interest in part of the painting. Director and chief executive officer of the Nelson-Atkins, Julián Zugazagoitia, traveled to New York with a small group of trustees to witness the auction. “The auction was a thrilling experience,” said Evelyn Craft Belger, chair of the Board of Trustees. “This newly created endowment will provide funds for future acquisitions to add depth and diversity to the museum’s galleries for generations to come.”

There was global interest in the painting, which had multiple bidders. Ahead of the sale, the painting toured the world to be shown to prospective buyers in Hong Kong, Taipei, London and Paris, among other cities. The buyer remains anonymous.

“We are very pleased this beautiful painting has found a new home,” said Zugazagoitia. “The newly created Joseph S. and Ethel B. Atha Art Acquisition Endowment will allow us to acquire art that will impact many future generations.”

“Mill at Limetz” is one of only two paintings the artist realized in the summer of 1888 that feature this view of the grain mill at Limetz on the River Epte, about a mile away from the artist’s Giverny home. Its counterpart was sold recently at auction this past fall.