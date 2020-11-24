Neil Armstrong Provenance Pushes Space-Flown Artifacts At Heritage

DALLAS – A square cut of muslin cloth, originally from the left wing of the Wright brothers’ 1903 aircraft flown at Kitty Hawk, which was then placed aboard Apollo XI and carried to the surface of the moon, took flight to $81,250 in Heritage Auctions’ November 21-22 Space Exploration Signature Auction. Astronaut Neil Armstrong was allowed to retain a piece of the cloth, and a piece of the Wright brothers propeller that also made the trip, for his personal collection. A signed Armstrong letter referencing these pieces is in the collection of the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. Watch for a full review in a future issue.