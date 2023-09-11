Near Lifesize George Washington Leads Straight’s Summer Americana Auction

STURBRIDGE, MASS. — David Straight presented nearly 450 lots of material in his September 9 Summer Americana sale. At the top of the sale and earning a price of $3,584, including buyer’s premium, was a 62-inch-tall carved and polychromed figure of George Washington. Discovered in a Connecticut estate, the figure retained its original paint and had carried an estimate of $1/2,000. Reached after the sale, Straight confirmed the carving was purchased by a buyer in London who had never purchased in one of his auctions. More of the top lots will be featured in an upcoming review, which will appear in a future issue.