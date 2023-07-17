NC Queen Anne Lowboy Brings High Price For Brunk - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the highlights of Brunk Auctions’ July 14-15 Premier Auctions was a circa 1770 MESDA documented Queen Anne walnut dressing table attributed to the Hillsborough School of North Carolina, which sold for $98,400. It sold to a private collector bidding on the phone who prevailed against several other collectors. Publication in two journals and documented in MESDA’s files, the table is one of a small group of pre-Revolutionary War-era furniture attributed to cabinetmakers in Orange County, N.C., which was a political and commercial center in the backcountry of North Carolina. It descended in the family of noted Hillsborough merchant, Richard Bennehan (1743-1825). Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive review of the auction will run in an upcoming issue.