NC Lily & Flying Geese Amish Quilt Soars For Jeffers - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

COLUMBUS, OHIO — An Amish pieced cotton quilt, made in the North Carolina Lily pattern with a Flying Geese border in Holmes County, Ohio, by Mary Miller, circa 1925, was one of the top lots in Amelia Jeffers’ three-day Fall Great Estates Auction at the Gallery, September 11-13. Purchased originally from Mary Ann M. Yoder, Miller’s daughter, it came to auction from the lifetime collection of Darwin D. Bearley and was published in The Darwin D. Bearley Collection, Antique Ohio Amish Quilts (Switzerland, 2006). Estimated at $600-$1,200, it rose to $6,765, including premium, and was the highest-selling of about 125 Amish quilts from Bearley’s collection. A more extensive sale recap will appear in an upcoming issue.