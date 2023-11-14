Navajo Serape Weaves To The Top Of Heritage’s Ethnographic Auction

Published: November 14, 2023
DALLAS — On November 9, Heritage Auctions conducted its sale of Ethnographic Art, offering historically significant works of American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal artifacts. The top lot of the day was a classic Navajo serape, circa 1865, crafted with native handspun wool and vibrantly colored with indigo, vegetal and cochineal dyes. Heritage’s public relations specialist, Christina Rees, shared that this serape was accompanied by a dye test indicating that the sample was dyed with cochineal, greatly contributing to its value and authenticating its origin date. The serape ultimately stretched to $35,000, including buyer’s premium. At the end of the sale, around 80 percent of lots sold and the total realized was $1,282,828. Look for more detailed coverage of the ethnographic art auction in an upcoming issue.
