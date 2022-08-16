Nautical Hooked Rug Ties Up Top Price For Casco Bay - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

FREEPORT, MAINE — Of the 537 lots offered in Casco Bay Auctions’ August 13 Summer Americana Auction, a rare sailor themed hooked rug sailed into first place, achieving $10,200 against an estimate of $1,2/1,800. Worked in the early Twentieth Century, and inscribed “A Sailor Thinks of Distant Friends / Of His Wife and Humble Cot / And From His inmost Heart Ascends / The Prayer ~ Forget Me Not,” the 30-by-49-inch rug was attributed to possibly the work of James and Mercedes Hutchinson. It sold to a local collector bidding online. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for a longer review in a future issue.