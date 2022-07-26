Native Quill Work Tops Havill Collection At Crowther & Brayley Single-Owner Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BERWICK, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA — On July 23, Crowther & Brayley conducted an onsite live auction featuring the lifetime collection of Reg Havill, representing a half century of collecting in 500 lots. The top lot was a Mi’Kmaq quill work seat cover from about 1890, which sold for $1,200, including buyer’s premium and with the conversion to US dollars. Auctioneer Bill Brayley said it was made by Nova Scotia’s Indigenous peoples, the Mi’Kmaq. “Seat covers are among the rarer forms they worked in,” he said. “It was probably a child’s chair, given the size and was in good condition overall, as they tend to be fairly fragile.” Watch for a further review of this sale in an upcoming issue.