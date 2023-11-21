Native American & Western Arts Shine At Santa Fe Art Auction

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Santa Fe Art Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Art Auction’s 2023 Signature sale on November 11 included more than 400 lots exemplifying the Best of the West, such as Albert Bierstadt, Frederic Remington, E.I. Couse, Luis Jimenez and many others. It was Jimenez’s (194-2006) “El Filo,” from his “Cycle” series, that got bidding pumped and led the day at $115,900. His preferred medium was fiberglass, creating large-scale fiberglass sculptures, appropriating an automotive medium for “fine art” purposes. This work, 28 by 47 by 84 inches, where a Botero-esque cyclist and cycle merge in cast fiberglass and automotive paint, exemplifies that sensibility. In his childhood, Jimenez apprenticed at his father’s neon-sign studio. He went on to study art and architecture at the University of Texas.

The sale was a blended mix of Native, Southwest, historic and contemporary artists. Exceeding $2 million and with a sell-through rate of 90 percent, it attracted 5,000 online bidders worldwide and 253 for the live sale.

Modernist-leaning American postwar and contemporary painter David Barbero (1938-1999) is an auction staple. He was represented in this sale by “Grande Canyon,” an acrylic on canvas, 48 by 60 inches, which more than tripled its high estimate to finish at $73,200. From a private Idaho collection, the work was initialed DB and inscribed verso.

An oil on canvas depicting high-contrast sunshine on the Tesuque Mission, lone figure by the door was painted by Fremont F. Ellis (1897-1985). The simple pueblo building served as the church, about a 10-mile drive north from Santa Fe, takes in the Sangre de Cristo foothills. Established around 1250, Tesuque is one of the oldest and least populated (800) pueblos in the Southwest and, with a population of 800, one of the smallest pueblos.

Measuring 22 by 30 inches, the painting more than quadrupled its high estimate, attaining $51,850 against its $8/12,000 estimate. From a private New Mexico collection, it was signed lower right and inscribed verso Tesuque Mission / Fremont F. Ellis / El Rancho De San Sebastian / Santa Fe N.M.

Arizona native Ed Mell (b 1942) makes abstract landscapes of the Southwest and his poster-like art is collected worldwide. “Storm Behind The Sun” 2017, sold for $48,800. The 40-by-50-inch oil on canvas had provenance to the Owings Gallery in Santa Fe and a Maine private collection.

The itch for historic Western art was scratched by a color woodcut, “Apple Blossoms,” by Gustave Baumann (1881-1971), one of the leading figures of the color woodcut revival in America. He might have ended up as a colony artist in Taos, but when he visited in 1918, he found it to be too crowded and got back on the train to Santa Fe, and there he stayed. “Apple Blossoms,” 9½ by 11¼ inches, doubled its high estimate, eliciting a winning bid of $30,500.

Among today’s contemporary painters, Tony Abeyta (Diné [Navajo], b 1965) is considered one of the best. He was educated at Santa Fe’s Institute of American Indian Art, the Maryland Institute’s College of Art in Baltimore, and spent some ex-pat time in southern France and Florence, Italy. His untitled (Red Abstraction) in this sale featured the bold color for which he is known for and figural motifs that recall early Navajo blanket designs. The 54-by-30-inch oil on canvas earned $27,450.

Another Native American artist of note, Allan Capron Houser (Haouzous) (Chiricahua Apache, 1914-1994) contributed two sculpture highlights, “I Think He’s Watching Me,” circa 1979, sculpted from Vermont marble, 30¼ by 21 by 13-1/3 inches, at $27,450, and “Camp Talk,” 1979, bronze, edition 7 of 8, which took $24,400.

President Theodore Roosevelt looks out stoically from an Edward S. Curtis (1868-1952) orotone on glass, an excellent example of the photographic process that Curtis popularized. Curtis’ reputation as a portrait photographer encouraged Roosevelt to invite him to take some family photographs on the East Coast. It began an association that sparked Curtis’ opus The North American Indian project, because he and the 26th US president shared a vision and passion for preservation. Estimated $6/9,000, the goldtone portrait did better than that, finishing at $15,860.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Santa Fe Art Auction’s next sale is scheduled for February 7-8 and will feature Native American arts. For information, 505-954-5858 or www.santafeartauction.com.