Native American Tomahawks & Other Antique Arms Excel At Charles Street

Review by Carly Timpson

SANDWICH, MASS. — On August 24, Charles Street Auction conducted a sale of decoys, antique sporting objects, US militaria, early Americana and ornithological art from the collections of ornithologist and professor W. Ted Davis Jr, and another gentleman who is a retired doctor. According to auction house owner Jim Parker, the 435-lot auction “was fairly successful. It was my best one so far. I was doing mostly decoys and bird carvings but this one allowed me to get a consignment of antique flintlock pistols and rifles, so that was good. We also had some Colonial currency that did well.” The sale realized just under $100,000 with about $30,000 of the lots going to phone bidders. Parker noted there were a lot of new customers and the auction closed with a 75 percent sell-through rate.

Weaponry led the sale, with bidders finding favor in Native American tomahawks, knives and antique firearms. Tomahawks comprised up four of the top eight highest-earning lots, with a “museum-quality” gunstock tomahawk taking the top spot. Though not substantiated by the auction house, a handwritten tag tied to the bottom of the gunstock handle identified the piece as being from the “Woodland Indians.” This example had provenance to the Belmont, N.Y., collection of F. Llewelyn Casterline, a descendant of William Casterline, who was a veteran of the French and Indian War. This gunstock tomahawk was bid to $6,100.

An early pipe tomahawk, possibly made by or for a Northern Express trading post, rose above its $600 high estimate and matched the sale-high price of $6,100. Etched on the blade was a partial mark that read “…rthern Expre… / 53.” The auction catalog noted that the Northern Express was a Nineteenth Century train line. The item was cataloged as being in “as-found” condition with expected wear for its age, though the tomahawk’s haft may have been a later replacement.

A fluted pipe tomahawk, this one with a tiger maple handle found a buyer for $3,050 ($2/4,000). The 23½-inch long carved handle was topped with a 7¾-inch hatchet head having a 2½-inch blade, decorated with brass stripes and an inset brass heart.

The fourth-highest earning tomahawk was an example with a pointed crow head spike opposite the blade on the hatchet. The auction catalog noted, “The spike is a very rare blacksmith crafted bird head effigy.” Additionally, its 13½-inch wooden handle was wrapped in leather and decorated with brass tacks, for both grip and appearance. A small piece of the wooden handle, that would be inside the hatchet head, was missing and resulted in a loose connection. Still, bidders took a liking to the object and it sold for $2,440.

Other items that performed well included a sheath knife, which made $3,660. Parker noted that this knife was one of the more surprising results of the day. “I had three Marble’s sheath knives that did well. One of them, with just the three initials, brought over $3,000. It was real early and in such good shape, but it was still a surprise for me.” This example’s blade was marked “M…A. Co. / Gladstone / Mich – U.S.A.” for the Marble Arms & Manufacturing Company. The back side of the leather sheath was incised with cattail motifs.

Earning $3,355 was a circa 1750 steel flintlock pistol by Issac Bissell, engraved by the maker on its lock. The top of its round barrel had two Birmingham proof marks and was further engraved, “RHR” for the Scottish Royal Highland Regiment. According to the auction catalog, “Bissell made pistols for the Royal Highland Regiment, which became the 42nd Royal Highland Regiment, famously known as ‘Black Watch.’ The regiment carried Bissell pistols during the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War. In the 1790s, the 42nd stopped carrying pistols.” The grip of the gun had a small incised floral motif on each side and a “ram’s horn” butt.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Charles Street Auction’s next sale will be this fall, date to be announced. For information, 508-209-4512.