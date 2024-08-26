Native American Tomahawk Is A Hit With Charles Street Bidders

SANDWICH, MASS. — On August 24, Charles Street Auction conducted a 435-lot sale of decoys, antique sporting objects, US militaria, early Americana and ornithological art. A 23-inch tiger maple gunstock tomahawk with a 5-inch blade wound up as the sale’s top earner. Estimated $4/8,000, the “museum-quality” weapon was bid to $6,100 with buyer’s premium. The tomahawk’s wooden handle was adorned with decorative brass tacks, and the blade had several decorative stamps on it. It had provenance to the Belmont, N.Y., collection of F. Llewelyn Casterline, a descendant of William Casterline, who was a veteran of the French and Indian War. Further discussion of the sale will be in an upcoming issue.