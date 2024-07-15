Native American Feast Bowl Claims Top Spot For D.L. Straight

STURBRIDGE, MASS. — In an auction of Americana, Folk Art and Estate Items conducted by D.L. Straight on July 13, a large Native American feast bowl surpassed its $4,000 high estimate to achieve $4,608 with buyer’s premium — the sale’s highest price. The Eighteenth Century bowl, which measured 30½ inches wide and 12 inches deep, was made of carved maple and had a dry early mustard finish over original Spanish brown paint. With pronounced tool markings throughout, the bowl was in excellent condition and sold to a collector in New Hampshire. Further coverage of this auction will be in an upcoming issue.