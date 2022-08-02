Nathan Cobb Jr Swimming Brant Brings $252,000 To Lead Guyette & Deeter’s $3.32 Million Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ST MICHAELS, MD. — On July 29 and 30, Guyette and Deeter presented a strong decoy sale that also included sporting and folk art. A late Nineteenth Century hollow-carved swimming brant by Virginia carver Nathan Cobb Jr was expected to be the top lot and it was, earning $252,000. Cobb was recognized as a master decoy carver in the first book ever written on decoy collecting, in 1934, and this sale included other examples of his work. The sale did well throughout, with an oil painting of setters by Edmund Henry Osthaus, earning $69,600, a carved polliwog decoy by Oscar Peterson selling for $28,800 and a Thomas Brooks cigar store Indian realizing $84,000. There were dozens of shorebird decoys, decorative carvings by several of the most collectible carvers, duck and turkey calls, miniatures by Elmer Crowell, decoys from most regions of the country and more. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.