Natalie Walters Warner, an antiques dealer known to many in the trade throughout New England, passed away on April 13, 2019, with her family by her side. She had been dealing with health issues for the past few years but continued to attend shows and exhibit with the help of her daughter Karen, including at Hertan’s field at Brimfield in 2018.

Natalie, who was born October 14, 1937, was a friend to a great many in the community of antiques collectors, dealers and show promoters for the last five decades as a fixture in shows throughout New England. A native of Somers, Mass., but living in Springfield, Mass., for many years, she traded under the name 1843 House Antiques. Most, though, fondly knew her as Natalie. Active and extremely knowledgeable, she typically had tables covered with interesting little antiques. If a shopper stopped to observe her merchandise more carefully, she would love to engage the potential customer with a wealth of information about what they were examining. She would also usually give them a good price.

She was the daughter of the late Leon and Helen (Van Aller) Walters of Fayetteville, N.Y. Natalie attended the University of Connecticut where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and drama club. She later moved to Somers where she lived and raised her family. She also obtained a degree in archaeology.

Natalie was a longtime member of the Pioneer Valley Antiques Dealers Association. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States to exhibit at antiques shows. Natalie was passionate and knowledgeable about many facets of life, including gardening, archaeology, cultures, children’s books and illustrations, Disneyana, jewelry and antiques. She enjoyed singing, playing piano and was a member of the choir at Somers Congregational Church. Natalie was a talented artist in many mediums and excelled at painting and creating many handcrafted projects.

Natalie will be missed by all of her many friends in the antiques community.

She is survived by her children, David Warner (Cvijeta) of New York, Susan Butcher of Clinton, and Karen Warner of Enfield; her grandchildren, Daniel E Sadoski Jr (fiancé Nancy), Robert E. Butcher Jr (Krystyn), Christian Butcher, Gabrielle Butcher, Tatjana Warner and Elena Warner; her great grandchildren, Arianna and Alex Sadoski, a niece, several nephews, her former husband, George Warner of Somers, and her faithful Pomeranian, Little Bear. She was predeceased by her brother, Royce Putney Walters, and sister-in-law, Marilyn (King) Walters.

Relatives and friends joined the family on April 18 at the Somers Funeral Home, and a graveside service followed at Somers Center Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Native American Heritage Association, 12085 Quaai Rd., Black Hawk, SD 57718. Visit www.somersfuneralhome.com to leave online expressions of sympathy.