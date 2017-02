NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Nashville Show, formerly known as the Tailgate-Music Valley Antiques Show, runs February 16-18 at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, with over 140 dealers offering furniture, folk art, primitives, quilts, jewelry, pottery and china, holiday collectibles and more. Early birds get in Thursday for $25 from 9 am to noon (includes unlimited re-entry) and regular show hours are Thursday, noon to 5 pm; Friday, 9 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 4, $12 daily. For more information, 317-598-0012 or email JonJIndpls@aol.com.