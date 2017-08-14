DALLAS — Part of Heritage Auctions August 10-12 comics and comic art Signature auction was a collection of comic art from Graham Nash (think Crosby, Stills, Nash), which sold in total for over $1.1 million. Topping the day was an unpublished Robert Crumb cover for the cover of Zap Comix (which Crumb himself decided was too risqué for publication) that sold for $525,800.

Also from the Nash collection, another piece of cover art by Robert Crumb–this one for ID #2 (Eros/Fantagraphics, 1991)–sold at $101,575. This ink and whiteout on Bristol board, with an approximate image area of 9 ½ by 13 ½ inches, is signed and in excellent condition. To clarify what the source of the title “ID”— it is one-third of the psyche as described by Sigmund Freud, along with the ego and super-ego; the id is the mind’s “set of uncoordinated instinctual trends.”

