NEW YORK CITY — A wide selection of important and timeless prints from heralded artists such as Steven Frykholm, Keith Haring, E. McKnight Kauffer, Alphonse Mucha, Edward Penfield, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Andy Warhol and many others were on parade in Poster Auctions International’s Auction #77 on February 24. Toulouse-Lautrec’s Napoleon, 1895, commanded a final price of $132,000, including premium. One of 100 signed impressions, the work occupies a distinctive place in Toulouse-Lautrec’s oeuvre as his only poster on a historical theme. Omitting any glorifying attributes, Lautrec presented his famous subject directly and humanly; there is dignity and restraint in the hint of Napoleon’s pride and melancholy. Yet it was probably this very simplicity and absence of panoply that was responsible for Lautrec’s failure to win first prize in an 1895 competition. For information, 212-787-4000 or www.rennertsgallery.com.