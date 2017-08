NANTUCKET — The Nantucket Summer Antiques Show, now in its second year, features 33 exhibitors from the United States and abroad showcasing a diverse range of antiques and art. Presented by the Antiques Council, the show runs through Monday in the air-conditioned Boys and Girls Club on Sparks Avenue.

Representing the best examples of cutting edge design from medieval through mid-century, exhibitor specialties include American, English and European fine furniture, mid-century modern furniture, antique oriental rugs, medieval manuscripts, ceramics, silver, antique and contemporary art, antiquities, prints and maps, folk art, jewelry, ceramics, books, garden antiques, antique wicker and nautical antiques.

For more information, www.antiquescouncil.com/html/shows_details.php?Nantucket-Summer-Antiques-Show-5