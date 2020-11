DUBLIN, N.H. – Nancy Kay Sevatson, 87, of Dublin, N.H., passed away peacefully at Monadnock Community Hospital after a brief illness on October 13. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on September 17, 1933, the daughter of Louis and Mildred (née Clampitt) Burger.

Nancy was raised in Iowa. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a B.A. in English Literature at the age of 20. She has lived in Dublin since 1988. She was well known as an antique dealer and collector of folk art and Americana antiques and was active in the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association for 32 years.

Said dealer Tom Longacre, “Nancy was a longtime show dealer who started her antiques career in Connecticut. She eventually moved to Dublin where she continued her passion of collecting and selling fine quality New England primitives and folk art. Nancy had a great eye for some of the finest early textiles, rugs, samplers and early needlework. She was a voracious reader of history and all things related to antiques. Nancy continued to add to her lifelong collection well into her 80s. She had a vast knowledge of antiques and a great eye when it came to acquiring new objects. Nancy was a board member of the NHADA and participated in the New Hampshire Antique Show for many years. Nancy will be missed by the many friends she had made while buying and selling antiques for the past 50-plus years.”

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 55 years, Richard Reynolds Sevatson. She is survived by her two children: Vicki Willing and her husband, Brent, and Eric Sevatson and his wife, Lourdes. Her four grandchildren include Christopher Schillinger and his wife, Gina, Cory Schillinger, Erin Sevatson and Stephanie Sevatson as well as four great-grandchildren: Everly and Reynolds Schillinger, Alexander Lupatsky and Maxwell Harrell.

Services will be private for the family. She will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo., with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Dublin Community Library in Dublin, N.H.