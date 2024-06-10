Namiki’s Rising Dragon Fountain Pen Ascends To Premier Lot At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — PBA Galleries said its June 6 sale of the Copenhagen collection of Japanese lacquer pens yielded excellent results, especially for the oversized lacquer examples known as “Emperor” pens. Foremost among these was a Pilot-Namiki 95th Anniversary Nobori Ryu (Rising Dragon) limited edition Emperor maki-e fountain pen, which sold for $21,250, including buyer’s premium. Pilot-Namiki released the Emperor Nobori Ryu pen in celebration of the company’s 95th anniversary in 2013. Nobori Ryu means “Rising Dragon,” and the pen is decorated with a richly detailed dragon winding its way around the barrel and cap as it ascends towards the heavens. The design is rendered in exquisite takamaki-e and raised togidashi maki-e techniques, with inlaid raden (mother-of-pearl). The Rising Dragon is considered a harbinger of good fortune and abundance, a theme reflected in the luxurious gold and abalone shell ornamentation, one of Namiki’s most esteemed modern designs. More notable fountain pen results will appear in a future issue.