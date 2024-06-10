Namiki’s Rising Dragon Fountain Pen Ascends To Premier Lot At PBA Galleries

Published: June 10, 2024
BERKELEY, CALIF. — PBA Galleries said its June 6 sale of the Copenhagen collection of Japanese lacquer pens yielded excellent results, especially for the oversized lacquer examples known as “Emperor” pens. Foremost among these was a Pilot-Namiki 95th Anniversary Nobori Ryu (Rising Dragon) limited edition Emperor maki-e fountain pen, which sold for $21,250, including buyer’s premium. Pilot-Namiki released the Emperor Nobori Ryu pen in celebration of the company’s 95th anniversary in 2013. Nobori Ryu means “Rising Dragon,” and the pen is decorated with a richly detailed dragon winding its way around the barrel and cap as it ascends towards the heavens. The design is rendered in exquisite takamaki-e and raised togidashi maki-e techniques, with inlaid raden (mother-of-pearl). The Rising Dragon is considered a harbinger of good fortune and abundance, a theme reflected in the luxurious gold and abalone shell ornamentation, one of Namiki’s most esteemed modern designs. More notable fountain pen results will appear in a future issue.
Buddhist Guardian Statue Rises At Casco Bay
June 10, 2024
Carved Pine Room Leads Doyle’s Dalva Brothers Collection Auction
June 10, 2024
Majorelle Piece Rests At Top For Heritage
June 10, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036