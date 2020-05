LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. – It was not the top lot in Rago’s May 13 design sale, but it came with the most horsepower. A 1966 Ford Thunderbird that belonged to New Hope craftsman/architect George Nakashima sold for $17,920. The car featured its original red interior and custom nameplate that read “George K. Nakashima.”

The painted white car featured a hardtop and 390 cubic inch V-8 engine. It had descended in the Nakashima family.

