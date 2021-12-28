Nakashima English Burl Coffee Table Brings $62,500 At Skinner

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Skinner’s timed Modern & Post-Modern Design sale ending December 22 included a grouping of George Nakashima furniture topped by a rare English burl coffee table that realized $62,500. Other tables and chairs by the same maker also did well. Midcentury glass included a five-piece sea-form wall sculpture by Dale Chihuly that earned $48,675 and there were several other pieces of glass. More than 100 lots of studio pottery were offered, and it was a tall Maija Grotell vase that drew the most attention, finishing at $2,250. Over 90 pieces from a single owner collection of New Hampshire studio pottery by Gerry Williams were included.

A full report will follow.