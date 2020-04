DALLAS – Multiple collectors pursued Patrick Nagel’s “Untitled,” 1982 all the way to $112,500 against an estimate of $60/80,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ April 24 Illustration Art Auction. Nagel’s signature style of images of beautiful women, often with dark or bright red lips and dark hair and eyebrows, captures the roots of early Twentieth Century graphic design, and has been utilized extensively in fashion and music, including on the cover of Duran Duran’s Rio album. This acrylic on canvas, measuring 40 by 30 inches, is signed and dated lower right and appears on page 76 of The Art of Patrick Nagel (Mark Editions, 1985). A longer review will appear in a future issue.