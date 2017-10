WINDSOR, CONN. – Richard Everett, an East Haddam, Conn., blacksmith whose sensitive recreations of Eighteenth Century iron adorn museums and period houses, was the buyer of the rare Sunflower chest that crossed the block at Nadeau’s on October 21. Inscribed with the date “February 24, 1703/04,” the carved and painted chest attributed to Peter Blinn of Wethersfield, Conn., made $32,400 including buyer’s premium. The chest has a long history of descent in Connecticut’s Foote, Otis and Brainerd families. “I’ve wanted a Sunflower chest for many years,” Everett told us. Watch for a complete review in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.