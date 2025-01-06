Nadeau’s Gets Hearty Price For Nathan Hale Bronze

WINDSOR, CONN. — A 28-inch-tall bronze of Revolutionary War era patriot Nathan Hale, made circa 1890 by Frederick William MacMonnies (American, 1863-1937), was the top lot at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery on January 1. Earning $54,900 and selling to a private collector, the piece had provenance to the late Hartford, Conn., area radiology oncologist, Eric Van Rooy, who had acquired it in 2003 from Nathan Liverant and Son Antiques in Colchester, Conn. The figure was one of several strong prices achieved in the 731-lot sale, which was more than 96 percent sold by lot and tallied $2.5 million. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive review of the sale’s other highlights will be published in a future issue.