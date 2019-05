Review and Onsite Photos by Jackie Sideli

WINDSOR, CONN. – Men’s vintage watches were among the big winners at Nadeau’s annual spring auction, which took place on April 27. A stunning 18K gold Breitling chronometer Navitimer wristwatch was offered in the early part of the auction. This watch retained its original boxes, books and tags, according to notes from the catalog. There was an estimate of $6/10,000, but an enthusiastic audience opened at $6,500, and with bidders online, on the phone and in the hall, the watch rapidly escalated to $12,600 to a buyer at the sale. Another watch offered was an Omega 18K rose gold example, which sold to a customer bidding by phone; it achieved $9,760. Another Breitling 18K gold chronometer watch was sold early in the auction for $4,880 to the internet. A Breuget & Fils quarter-hour verge fusee repeater opened at $2,00, and went to an internet buyer for $3,175, surpassing an estimate of $1,5/2,500.

Early in the auction, a Komai damascene mixed metal plum vase in gold and silver ribs, possibly Otojiro Komai, Mejei period, opened at $2,750 with a bid from the internet. With help from phone buyers, it brought $5,795. A platinum engagement ring, with a marquise diamond, approximately 2 carats, which was flanked by emerald cut diamonds, went to a buyer at the sale for $5,400. A brilliant cut diamond stud earring brought a solid $16,470 from an online customer.

Modernist offerings included a pair of Giati Palazzio teak chaise lounge chairs, accompanied by a side table, which sold to the internet for $3,355. Another pair of Giati Palazzio teak side lounge chairs saw rapid bidding, pushing the selling price to $3,050, again to an online bidder. Among Oriental offerings a pair of large ancestral portraits featured depictions of an aristocratic family wearing the dress of the Ming dynasty, with both man and woman seated solemnly in the frontal position in a chair. After some competitive bidding, the pair of portraits achieved $2,074.

Another pair of Chinese ancestral portraits portrayed a lady in a red robe and a gentleman in blue. From the Qing dynasty (Nineteenth/Twentieth Century) and measuring 30 by 50‚½ inches, the pair brought $2,074.

A Steuben glass sculpture – the first of several offered – opened at $8,000. It featured an engraved Moby-Dick, dated from around 1959 and sold for $18,750. Another of the Steuben offerings was a glass Rip Van Winkle figure. Rapid bidding pushed the price to $6,710 to a customer bidding by phone. Another of the Steuben figures presented was a depiction of Lewis and Clark, circa 1970s, which achieved $6,710, going to a phone buyer. A Steuben glass sculpture, “Sea Breeze,” which retained its red leather fitted box and dated from 1955, went for $2,000.

Among the Steuben glass pieces offered was the “Boy and Butterfly” crystal sculpture, which was designed by George Thompson, the engraving designed by Tom Vincent. Signed on the bottom and dating from circa 1970, it achieved $7,320. Another Steuben sold included a “Monument Valley” crystal sculpture. Designed by Bernard X Wolff and introduced in 1984, this engraved and carved glass sculpture of a mountainous landscape retained its original red leather case and brought $4,575. A Steuben glass sculpture, “Town on Hillside,” which was signed on the bottom, also retained its original red leather case, and went out at $4,128.

Formal furniture sold well at this auction. A Federal mahogany bowfront four-drawer chest, which had 12 burl fronts and French feet, Portsmouth, N.H., 1810, drew competing bids from the floor and the phone, before selling at a solid $6,600.

A Continental silver chalice with gilt-decorated cup, figure and base was presented midway through the auction. It had a modest estimate of $800-$1,200, but interest from the audience quickly pushed its selling price to $5,938. A gilt-silver covered chalice having an imperial-style eagle finial had a estimate of $800-$1,200 and achieved a selling price of $2,858. Other silver chalices presented included two German silver chalices, one marked Stuttgart 1875 maker Foehr; the other was marked Munich 1884 by Carl Weishaupt and sold for $1,016.

A George IV partners desk had a tooled leather top and chinoiserie decorated top, drawers and doors, on a bracket base with faux bamboo trim. Modestly estimated $1/2,000, it was pushed by interest from inhouse customers and on the phone to $5,100.

A David Roberts (1796-1864) watercolor and pencil on paper depicting a group of Nubians, 1846, was titled on the lower center on the mat. It measured 9‚½ by 13‚½ inches and was from the estate of Kenneth Jay Lane. It exceeded the estimate of $2/4,000, selling at $9,150.

An elegant pair of circa 1800 andirons, probably Philadelphia, with etched urn on square bases, well-formed cabriole legs and ball and claw feet, went for $6,000.

An oil on canvas by artist Valentin Alexandrovich Serov (1865-1911) – a portrait of a young woman holding a yellow flower – was initialed on the lower left. Measuring 17 by 14 inches, it sold for $7,820, considerably higher than an estimate of $2/4,000. A large silk Keisary Oriental carpet, 11 feet 3 inches by 15 feet went for $12,200.

This was a big sale, with important, quality consignments in many different categories. Much of the bidding took place on the internet, with phones also contributing. Prices were consistently solid throughout. Consignors included Credit Suisse Americana Collection, the estate of Kenneth Jay Lane, estate of Robert Rintoul, Guilford, Conn., to name a few.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For more information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.