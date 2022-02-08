Nadeau Bidders Hit Bull’s-Eye With Serbian Circular Modern Artwork

WINDSOR, CONN. — Of the 651 lots offered in Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s February 5 Midcentury, Modern Art & Contemporary Sale, “Circulo” by Lazar Vozarevic, (Serbian, 1925-1968), realized not only $132,000 but brought what the auction house believes to be a new world auction record for the artist. The work, done in oil on wood on canvas measuring 81¾ by 62-7/8, was a series of tightly situated raised dots in concentric rows that formed a circle and had been estimated at $2/4,000. It attracted phone, absentee and online bidders and opened for bidding, with a bidder on LiveAuctioneers, at $65,000. By the time the dust settled, a gallery overseas had nailed the bull’s-eye.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.